Clear

GoKart to blame for house fire

GoKart to blame for house fire

Posted: Tue May 29 15:20:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 29 15:20:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for GoKart to blame for house fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

behind an afternoon fire. it happened around 2 this afternoon. emergency crews responded to a house on lawrin boulevard in terre haute. authorities say a go-kart caught fire. the vehicle was sitting too closely to a garage.... so the fire spread. the fire destroyed both the garage and the go-kart. no injuries were reported. many are giving a big sigh of relief! that's
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers and storms; rain could become heavy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It