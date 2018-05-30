Speech to Text for Turkey Run Water Rescue

to have some fun in the water, but if you're not watching your children closely enough -- the fun instantly disappears. news 10's lacey clifton is live at fairbanks park in terre haute. she shares more about a scary situation that unfolded just yesterday. that's right -- whitney and kenny bower spent the day on the water in parke county. but their day trip from illinois turned into way more than they bargained for. turkey run is a hotspot for many outdoor lovers. this included the bower's on memorial day. "we ended up paddling down river, we got off for a little while and we played in the sand and we played on the banks. and then we got back in and that's when we ran into the children." their relaxing family canoe trip -- turned dangerous in minutes. "she said' kenny look, help help!' she heard somebody yelling. i didn't see the baby, i was on the back of the boat, i saw everybody that was, they all looked of age, they all had their heads above water." but whitney had spotted a baby with the group of kids -- that was below water. "he instantly jumped in and the second he jumped in all 5 children like ran to him and like swarmed to him and pushing him under which scared me. and i'm like no the baby's drowning, he has to get the baby." the rescue unfolded in a matter of minutes. "he finally got her to me she was lifeless as he grabbed her and kept her above water. but when i was able to get her upright, she immediately started coughing and crying and i was so concerned with her i wasn't fully paying attention. he threw the four year old in the boat as well and was able to push us to the side.'" "most safety officials say that you're actually supposed to try and throw a rope or reach out to somebody before jumping in. but the bowers say that it happened so fast, that they couldn't help but just go after the kids."