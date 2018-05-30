Clear

More Officer Rob Pitts bracelets

More Officer Rob Pitts bracelets

Posted: Tue May 29 15:17:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 29 15:17:31 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for More Officer Rob Pitts bracelets

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

2 soon to be released is receiving 2 asking about bracelets for fallen terre haute police officer, rob pitts. there will soon be more available. you can buy one at first financial banks in terre haute, seelyville, and west terre haute. the sullivan branch is also selling them. each location should have them starting friday. proceeds from the bracelets will go to officer pitts' children.
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers and storms; rain could become heavy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It