More Officer Rob Pitts bracelets

2 soon to be released is receiving 2 asking about bracelets for fallen terre haute police officer, rob pitts. there will soon be more available. you can buy one at first financial banks in terre haute, seelyville, and west terre haute. the sullivan branch is also selling them. each location should have them starting friday. proceeds from the bracelets will go to officer pitts' children.