Active Shooter Video Game

be released is receiving serious backlash. get this....the game simulates a school shooting. news 10's abby kirk joins us live in the newsroom to tell us how this game is grabbing attention locally and nationally. it's what no parent wants to hear .... but, now it's the reality we live in .... school shootings ...are happening far too often.... now---they can also happen behind a screen. nat "i thought it was a bad dream." audrey ouilette ....just 14 years old....is ending her middle school career with an event that will stick with her for a lifetime.... "the teachers started freaking out. they were like go, go ... get out the door. run behind the tennis courts...keep going keep going!" a student opened fire inside a classroom at her school in noblesville, indiana. "i was really lucky with the place that i was at at the time." she says she is safe and sound....but there is fear for the future. "people need to not be afraid and feel comfortable about talking about what is going on in their mind." audrey says the shooter showed signs .... "he was the type of kid that always had a fascination with guns and suicide and mass shootings. and eventually he acted on it." "it needs to be taken off. just cancel it... don't even put it out there." now---audrey's situation is a virtual reality too.... nat there is recent controversy about a forth-coming video in which players can "stimulate" being an "active shooter" to terroize a school. "it's showing people how to perfect school shootings." a parent and former officer, "sean snow" can hardly seem to watch a preview of the game....posted online. "we've buried enough students and teachers and police officers... it's enough." the game is called "active shooter." it is set to be released on june 6-th. "i was absolutely appalled." michael goins works at "disc replay" in terre haute--- a store that sells and buys "used" vide games.... "anywhere from 8 to 18." and ---he says it's mostly pre- teens to teens coming in to shop.... "thats attacking our children. and with the children being our future, i think that is something we should really stay away from." people will access the game on an online gaming platform called "steam." the game "steam" page released statement that saying they would reconsider the shooter option