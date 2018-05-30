Speech to Text for More details on the arrest of Kenneth Pitts, Jr.

us. oswald was reported missing on november 10th of last year. kenneth pitts junior is now charged with her murder. and tonight we know more about what happened. according to the probable cause affidavit.. terre haute police believe anita oswald came home on november 9th to find at least three people in her basement and one on lookout. police believe oswald confronted pitts and shot him in the face, but she did not kill him. they say pitts then beat oswald to death with a hatchet handle. her body was found inside her car. it had been submerged in a pond in eastern vigo county. pitts was arrested in las vegas on friday. he appeared before what's called a fugitive judge today. because of the time difference, there are no details of what came out of that court appearance.