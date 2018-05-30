Speech to Text for A different type of exercise also happened as a tribute on Memorial Day

as a tribute on this memorial day. commonground crossfit and yoga hosted "murph workout classes." it consists of a mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push ups, 300 air squats, and, another mile run. -- that's all while wearing a weighted vest. the owner of the gym says this workout is a way to show respect. [b9]memorial day murph workout-sot vo kind of struggle through it, and as you do it, you might want to quit, but you think about what they've done for us, and it keeps you going. this is the third year the event has happened at this gym. each year, the classes grow. the "murph" workout was inspire by a navy seal killed in action in 2005. the first thing you likely realized today when