New local store to make weekly donations to charities

There was a small line out front of High Five Liquidation Saturday morning. It's a store that sells various wholesale items that just held their grand opening. Depending on how many items they have left over at the end of each week they will donate said items to local charities.

Posted: Tue May 29 11:58:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 29 11:58:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

can help those in need. friday we told you about high five liquation. it's a store that sells various wholesales times. prices start at five dollars. then -- the price gradually drops later in the week. items range from electronics, clothing and even food. but each week they change out all their left over stock for new items. that's why the store is making plans to donate all their older items to charity. co-owner don griffin says he hopes these items will help those who are in need or less fortunate. "i had someone help me and you don't know what that meant to me. so i know that everybody makes mistakes. everybody gets down on their luck sometimes but if we can give them a handup, that's what i want to do." the store says they are now looking for charities seeking these donations when they become available. they are asked to come to the store for more information. the banks of the wabash festival is
