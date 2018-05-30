Speech to Text for New local store to make weekly donations to charities

can help those in need. friday we told you about high five liquation. it's a store that sells various wholesales times. prices start at five dollars. then -- the price gradually drops later in the week. items range from electronics, clothing and even food. but each week they change out all their left over stock for new items. that's why the store is making plans to donate all their older items to charity. co-owner don griffin says he hopes these items will help those who are in need or less fortunate. "i had someone help me and you don't know what that meant to me. so i know that everybody makes mistakes. everybody gets down on their luck sometimes but if we can give them a handup, that's what i want to do." the store says they are now looking for charities seeking these donations when they become available. they are asked to come to the store for more information. the banks of the wabash festival is