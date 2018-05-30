Speech to Text for "What an arm!" High school students get trained on robotic arms

there are many bright young minds at north vermillion high school. i was able to hang out with some of those students-- showing off their tech knowledge in the classroom! "i've wanted to work with robots since i was like 6." north vermillion student, andrew culbreath, has always been a "tinkerer." "i would take apart all my rc cars and try to put them back together but i couldn't. // as i got older i would figure out how to put it back together and then i'd just, i started combining more and more parts trying to get stuff to work." and now, as a junior, he has a classroom opportunity to challenge, and hone his skills. "now we're on to the fanuc robot. which it's an industrial technology that right now we're just using the trainer modules. but they're pretty applicable in any case." culbreath's class has access to two 40 thousand dollar robotic arm carts. these arms are standard in most factory settings. after weeks of other robotic projects and coding, he and his classmates can now program them. "we're just learning how to do the gripper tool, but it has the claws, vaccuum, and once you learn how to do that you get certified on it and it's really cool stuff." "you have to like, jog it around, so like just move it and then you have to know what kind of frames to put it in// you have to know how to record the points in it, and then you can move it to like kind of like a code so you can move it to each point by itself. junior hannah pugh says after getting familiar with the technology-- she wishes she could've started sooner. "it creates a lot of opportunities for like if i go into the stem field or something after high school which is awesome." the courses taught count as high school and college credits. students also earn a certificate for being trained on the industry arms. as a young lady wanting to pursue something in electricity-- pugh knows she'll stand out. "i feel like i have an upper hand for that. because there's not a lot of women in the field, it's kind of a leg up. 'kind of proud to represent it?' oh yeah laughs" any student from north or south vermillion -- riverton parke -- or parke heritage high schools can take the class their junior or senior year. the first step is contacting their guidance counselor and applying for the program.