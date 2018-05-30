Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

develop, too. highs are still on track to be in the upper 80s and low 90s. then scattered showers and storms likely tonight with lows at 71. same setup tomorrow; scattered showers, maybe a few storms with highs at 81. [c4]tease 2 (router reset)-vo still to come -- rolling back.. on net afternoon, with a few scattered showers in the area. pop-up thunderstorms may also develop, too. highs are still on track to be in the upper 80s and low 90s. then scattered showers and storms likely tonight with lows at 71. same setup tomorrow; scattered showers, maybe a few storms with highs at 81. still to come -- rolling back.. on net afternoon, with a few scattered showers in the area. pop-up thunderstorms may also develop, too. highs are still on track to be in the upper 80s and low 90s. then scattered showers and storms likely tonight with lows at 71. same setup tomorrow; scattered showers, maybe a few storms with highs at 81. still to come -- rolling back.. on net neutrality !!! what "you" need -- to keep afternoon, with a few scattered showers in the area. pop-up thunderstorms may also develop, too. highs are still on track to be in the upper 80s and low 90s. then scattered showers and storms likely tonight with lows at 71. same setup tomorrow; scattered showers, maybe a few storms with highs at 81. still to come -- rolling back.. on net neutrality !!! what "you" need -- to keep