An area of low pressure, which originated as tropical depression Alberto, is churning north for the Valley.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, then spotty PM showers. High: 90° Tuesday Night: Showers, with a few thunderstorms possible. Low: 72°

Posted: Tue May 29 04:28:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 29 04:30:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Continued heat with showers possible
