Casey-Westfield falls at super-sectional

Lady Warriors season comes to an end

Posted: Mon May 28 20:47:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon May 28 20:47:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

the 2a state finals... casey was taking on pinckneyville in a rematch of last years 2a supersectional... lady warriors down two-nothing.... mackenzie morgan saves casey run with a nice play at third and throw home to get the out... casey down three- nothing going to their final at bat, they load the bases but can't come up with that big hit in this game... pinckneyville gets casey- westfield again, three-nothing today... still a great season for
