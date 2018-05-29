Speech to Text for Casey-Westfield falls at super-sectional

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the 2a state finals... casey was taking on pinckneyville in a rematch of last years 2a supersectional... lady warriors down two-nothing.... mackenzie morgan saves casey run with a nice play at third and throw home to get the out... casey down three- nothing going to their final at bat, they load the bases but can't come up with that big hit in this game... pinckneyville gets casey- westfield again, three-nothing today... still a great season for