Speech to Text for Barr-Reeve wins baseball sectional

the lions took on barr-reeve... loogootee gets barr-reeve in a run down, but the lions throw the ball away at second allowing.... gage wilson comes all the way from second to score...one- nothing vikings... barr- reeve was manufacturing runs on the base- path...mister basketball star gabe gladish scores on the wild pitch....vikings get two in the first ... top second...loogootee get a run back on sebastian toy base hit to right.... barr- reeve scores the games final three runs to win nine-six..... the vikings win their second sectional title in the last three years... casey-westfield softball stood just one win