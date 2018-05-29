Clear
Shakamak wins sectional title

Lakers win 24th sectional title

Posted: Mon May 28 20:46:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon May 28 20:46:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

bloomfield in the sectional final... top fifth....senior lane gilbert puts a charge into this ball ....he drops it in the gap in leftcenter for an rbi double.... shakamak goes up 11-nothing... another senior gets it done at the plate for shakamak....mason wood with the liner to second that bloomfield can't bring in....that scores the lakers final run of the game ... bottom fifth, bloomfield down to their final out... freshman peyton yeryar gets the strike out for shakamak to end the game... the lakers win 12-nothing in five innings...shakamak wins their 24th sectional title, but first since 2015.... rivals met at the 1a loogootee sectional as
