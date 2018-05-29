Speech to Text for South Vermillion wins baseball sectional title

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to loss a game in the state this year .... today the wildcats were looking for the programs first title since 20-14. south vermillion in the sectional final at north putnam taking on monrovia. bryce mc-lish starts the scoring in this game with an rbi single to right center in second. tied at two in the fourth. mc-lish up again and he's doing work with his bat again. this time an rbi double. wildcats take a 3-2 lead. sixth inning. game tied again, this time at five. cooper terry up with two on. he singles to center to give the wildcats a 6-5 lead. south vermillion wasn't done in the inning. caleb pangouleas had a team high 3 rbi. his final two were the biggest. he gets a chopper through up the middle to score two. south vermillion wins 8-6. wildcats win first sectional title since 2014 at the 1a shakamak sectional, the lakers hosted