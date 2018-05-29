Speech to Text for Washington wins baseball sectional

titans load the bass in the sixth but washington pitcher billy fleetwood gets out of the jam with the groudner to short ....hatcher clinging to a four-three lead ... top seventh, washington three outs from that sectional title....billy fleetwood gets the second out of the inning with the strikeout... hatchets one out away from doing it.... fleetwood never buckled in this one ....he gets the pop out to left to end the game and the hatchets sectional drought is over... washington wins four-three....the hathcets win their first baseball sectional title since 1997.... [538]hatchets react-sot "he's a senior bulldog. wouldn't want anybody else out there other than billy fleetwood. billy and trey today was my two guys on the mound and they brought it home for us. these kids fought hard all year and i'm proud of them, proud of em." "feels awesome, i mean we haven't this at our school in the past 20 years, it's great. it's our coach's first and it just feels awesome." south vermillion baseball was the last team