Speech to Text for West Vigo wins baseball sectional

sectional between west vigo and sullivan... top second...evan newman with some nice hitting...he goes the other way for an rbi single to right.... west vigo jumps out to a two- nothing lead... wyatt joy was great on the mound for the vikings....the southpaw with the strike out...he threw six innings of shutout baseball... west vigo would get three runs in the fifth...the big blow came from colin saylers with a two-run single..... jake lautenschlager had himself a day...in vikings semifinal win he struck out 13... then in the sectional title he had a team-high 3 rbi...two here on the double... this game was never in doubt....west vigo beats sullivan for the third time this season, today's final 11-nothing... the vikings are sectional champs for the first time since 2015... [536]vikings react-sot washington was chasing their first sectional title in 21 years, standing in their way was gibson southern...