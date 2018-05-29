Speech to Text for TH South wins baseball sectional champs

championships were up for grab today all around the state... back in april northview and terre haute south played a wild 14 game....as crazy as that was, their sectional final tonight against each other might have been even crazier... the braves and knights met in the 4a sectional championship at avon... bottom first brigham booe says ding-dong that pitch is gone.... the northview senior ties the game at one ... terre haute south had a big second inning... cole whitlock clears the bases with a shot to left that gets by the outfielder.... south would lead 5-1 after one and a half innings.... here comes northview in the bottom half of the inning...we all know how good of a pticher braydon tucker is....the iu signee crushes a three-run homer to give northview a six-five lead... third inning....south retakes the lead on a seeing eye single by conner brown...braves 7-6.... botom sixth...everyone was stepping up in this game...freshman gavin morris with an rbi triple..... northview up 10-9..... the knights would take a 12-9 to the final inning but there was no quiet in the braves ... brayton reed a huge base hit to tie it.... northview throws the ball away at the plate ...whitlock would hustle home to give south the lead 13-12 ... how about that south scores four times in the seventh.. could northview answer ....no they couldn't south gets the final out in this wild affair... braves rally to win a thriller 13-12.... terre haute south is sectional champs for the first time since 2011.... two ranked teams met at the 3a owen valley sectional between west vigo and sullivan... top second...evan newman with some nice hitting...he goes the other way for an rbi single to