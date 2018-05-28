Speech to Text for 'We just need it to stop' Terre Haute Moms Demand Action react to recent shooting, will hold first event this weekend

to gun violence. news 10's alia blackburn spoke with them today. she joins us with more on what they're doing to spread a message for change in vigo county. [505]moms demand action shooting reax-front pkg they're a small group in terre haute .... but the mission for "moms demand action for gun sense in america" spreads nationwide. for them -- it's not about picking a side in the gun control debate -- they just want to prevent the heartache from happening to other communities. it's these stories across the nation that drive fear in almost every parent's heart ... "there's really no way to describe that feeling when you are afraid you might not, you know, see your kid come home." after a student opened fire inside a noblesville, indiana middle school on friday... unanswered questions remain for -- cetta depaolo and angie hudgens. "how did a 13-year-old get his hands on a firearm, two firearms?" "a a teacher, i kind of wonder what could've been done." it's all part of conversations they're having in terre haute. depaolo and hudgens lead the local chapter of "moms demand action for gun sense in america". "you don't want these guns to fall in the hands of people who don't need, who shouldn't have them." with a national and heated debate on gun control... they say it's easy for people to make misconceptions about their group. that's why -- for them -- it's not about taking guns away... it's about preventing violence. "we want to make sure that universal background checks are actually implemented, we want to make sure the gun show loophole is closed, we want to make sure kids are safe by not having access." working to turn conversations -- into actions... "that's why we form groups and that's why we use our voices to get the word out." in hopes of making sure tragedy -- doesn't repeat itself anywhere else. "we just need it to stop, one of our moms members said that... make it stop, i just need to make it stop." this weekend -- "moms demand action for gun sense in america" will host its first public event. it's called "wear orange for gun violence awareness". it's this saturday -- june 2nd -- in front of the vigo county courthouse. this is to honor all victims "and" survivors of gun violence. it starts at 1 o'clock. for more information on this event and group -- head to our website -- wthi-tv-dot-com. back to you. the nobelsville teacher being claimed a hero is giving