Speech to Text for Texas Roadhouse donates to the Officer Pitts Memorial Fund

to honor a fallen officer ...weeks after his death. this afternoon, "texas roadhouse" held a fundraiser. 10-percent of its lunch sales today were donated to the "rob pitts memorial fund". terre haute police officer "rob pitts" died in the line of duty earlier this month. there's no better time than memorial day weekend to celebrate those, whether it's military, police, firemen, who paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect us. // you can never do enough for those that have served us. we're here and we should be thankful. money from the memorial fund will be given to officer pitts' family. today's texas roadhouse event is over. but you can still donate at fifth-third bank locations throughout the area. indiana leaders hope to