Speech to Text for Beating the Heat on Memorial Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

some say they've been fighting the heat all day. storm team 10's brady harp is live with a look outdoors. he shows us how people have been dealing with the conditions. today was a busy day for area parks. i spoke with a someone who's been camping all weekend and she says there's one major difference between this year and others - the heat. sherry phillips: "it's been hot. it's been hot and busy but we've had a lot of fun." sherry phillips has been camping at fowler park all weekend. she says memorial day weekend is usually the best weekend to camp because it's warm but not too hot yet. this year was different. phillips: "it's a lot hotter this year. it typically doesn't get this hot until mid- summer but we are at the beginning of summer so it's a little hot." she says she's been fighting the heat by using her camper's air conditioner. it also helps that most of the campsite is in the shade. phillips: "i'm a believer in sunscreen so i use sunscreen when we go out and we're in the shade so a lot of those spots are in the shade so you don't have to worry about getting to much sun." despite the hot and humid conditions - traffic at the park didn't seem to be impacted by the weather at all. phillips: "well it was full this weekend. typically it's not that full. it's full but not as full." even now most of the wabash valley is dealing with oppressive summer like conditions. make sure if you are planning on being outdoors - to bring plenty of water. live in terre haute - brady harp - storm team 10. the terre haute community continues