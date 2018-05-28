Speech to Text for "Until I run out of pennies." Man puts nearly 200 coins on deceased veterans headstones

men and women who gave their lives in service to our country. good evening and thanks for joining us. many people consider memorial day weekend as the un-official start to summer. but -- above all, it's a time to remember the lives of those who served in the american armed services. news 10's abby kirk captured a special ceremony that happened right here in terre haute. she joins us live in the studio to tell us more. for several years, highland lawn cemetery in terre haute, has held an annual memorial day service. both the community and members of various veterans organizations participated.... remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. nat --fade--- "i get butterflies." a song that has a special place in his heart... nat "i don't know what to say...it just chokes me up so much to honor everybody that is here today." nat "john julian senior..." served in 19-53 and came back from korea in "55." as a commander of 3-46 color guard---he has been a part of the highland lawn memorial day service in terre haute for nearly "15" years. "its just an honor to be out here and serve for the veterans." a day to remebemer not only the red, white, and blue .... nat but, the service from the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice. "till we run out of pennies." off the beaten path---you'll find "john goings"----who served for "3" years in the u-s army. already---he has laid down "100" pennies.... "we came here for him." "his friend was killed in afganistan and he is buried here." one by one.... "uh korea..." a coin for those who lost their life while serving in america's military---- left on a headstone. "new york ..." a penny signifies someone visited...and paid their respects .... "letting them know we were here." if you made or still plan to make your way out to honor local veterans.... take notice to the heads of the gravestones.... a nickel means that person had trained with the decased at a boot camp together.... all the way to a quarter----means that individual was with the solider when he was killed. back to you.