Speech to Text for Heroic Noblesville teacher Jason Seaman, school officials address Friday’s shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the community today. it's the first time he's shared his side of the story since an active school shooting. during a press conference..."ja son seaman" said he's still trying to process what happened on friday. that's when a "noblesville west middle school" student started shooting in a classroom. "seaman" tackled the shooter an knocked the gun from his hand. seaman also said there was only one course of action to take. "my actions on that day in my mind were the only acceptable actions i could have done given the circumstances. i deeply care for my students and their well- being that's why i did what i did that day." 13-year-old student "ella whistler" was also shot. the associated press reports that her condition is improving.