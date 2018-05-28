Clear

Ride for the fallen

A special ride today honored those who paid the price for our freedom.

Posted: Mon May 28 15:56:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon May 28 15:56:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Ride for the fallen

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tribute. the kickstands went up around 10 this morning for "ride for the fallen." it's an annual tradition showing support for service-members killed in the line of duty. the griffins help organize the event. their son, sergant dale griffin was killed in 2009 in afghanistan. his mom told us she's always touched by the community support for this event, and others like it. [b7]ride for the fallen 6pm-sot vo a lot of young men and young women, and some not-so- young men and women fought for our freedom. and we appreciate that. and we hope everyone takes some time to pause and remember that. "sergeant griffin" liked riding bikes. this "ride" and, the "griffin bike park" are tributes to his sacrifice. [b8]noblesville teacher-vo main mon a noblesville, indiana teacher addressed
