Speech to Text for "What an arm!" High school students get trained on robotic arms

news 10's lacey clifton shares what students in vermillion county are up to. "here at north vermillion high school in vermillion county, students are getting stoked about stem. that's with the newest addition of two robotic arms to the classroom." students have been getting hands on learning in the classroom for the last several weeks. they've been working on other robotic projects and coding, leading up to working with the "industry arm." these arms are standard in most factory settings, and these cost 40 thousand dollars a piece. the courses taught at north vermillion count as high school and college credits. students also earn a certificate stating they're trained to program and operate the industry arms. "it creates a lot of opportunities for like if i go into the stem field or something after high school which is awesome." "they are very much high wage and high demand jobs. they can't find people that are trained to know how to use them. a lot of companies are having to send people to training because they can't find anyone already trained. so those skills are extremely marketable when you're looking at the job market." "now vermillion high school isn't the only ones getting to use these two robotic arms. they're actually going to end up at seeger for the fall, and then back here in the spring. reporting in vermillion county, i'm lacey clifton for news 10." students interested in getting into the program need to speak with their guidance counselor and apply. i'll have