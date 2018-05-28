Clear

Monday Evening Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Mon May 28 15:39:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon May 28 15:39:21 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Monday Evening Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

get a little cooler. overnight lows getting to 68. then tomorrow we'll start off mostly cloudy, but bringing in the chance for afternoon showers later in the day. highs tomorrow still warm, getting to 88 degrees. tomorrow night, expect to start seeing showers, with the potential for scattered thunderstorms. overnight lows a little warmer, getting to 71. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. what is the average temperature for this time of year? moving in, and temperatures will get a little cooler. overnight lows getting to 68. then tomorrow we'll start off mostly cloudy, but bringing in the chance for afternoon showers later in the day. highs tomorrow still warm, getting to 88 degrees. tomorrow night, expect to start seeing showers, with the potential for scattered thunderstorms. overnight lows a little warmer, getting to 71. moving in, and temperatures will get a little cooler. overnight lows getting to 68. then tomorrow we'll start off mostly cloudy, but bringing in the chance for afternoon showers later in the day. highs tomorrow still warm, getting to 88 degrees. tomorrow night, expect to start seeing showers, with the potential for scattered thunderstorms. overnight lows a little warmer, getting to 71. here's a look at today's weather quiz question.
Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Zionsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Clouds and showers rolling in.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It