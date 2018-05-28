Clear

Isolated thunderstorms have been slowly moving through the Wabash Valley

Memorial Day: Hot! Mostly sunny. High: 94° Monday Night: Partly cloudy, calm. Low: 68°

Posted: Mon May 28 04:08:51 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon May 28 04:14:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

today - it'll be hot and sunny; with a high at 95. a few more clouds stream in tonight - with a low at 69. then, mixing sun and clouds tomorrow with a chance for afternoon showers. highs again tomorrow breaking into the 90s. showers and thunderstorms look likely overnight tuesday into wednesday. highs on wednesday at 82.
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Hot and humid! Mostly sunny!
