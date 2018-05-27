Speech to Text for Saturday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and moisture there is a small chance of thundershower s through the night tonight. lows will be in the upper 60's. tomorrow mostly sunny skies will continue and there is another chance of pop up thundershower s due to the hot and humid conditions. highs will be in the lower 90's. tomorrow night mostly clear skies will be seen throughout the wabash valley but don't be surprised if there are scattered rain showers. lows will be in the upper 60's again.