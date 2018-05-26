Clear

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Chance for showers Sunday, but sunny for Memorial Day.

Posted: Sat May 26 07:25:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat May 26 07:25:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today will be a warm day, with highs getting to 88. a few afternoon showers could be possible afternoon into evening. tonight though, the sky starts to clear, and we'll be comfortable for the overnight low. getting dow to 67 tonight. tomorrow expect the heat to crank back up, with highs getting to a steamy 93 degrees. mostly sunny with a few stray afternoon showers will be possible. memorial day is looking sunny with highs at 92. the 102nd running of the indianapolis 500 is just "1" da
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Zionsville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
