Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather

today will be a warm day, with highs getting to 88. a few afternoon showers could be possible afternoon into evening. tonight though, the sky starts to clear, and we'll be comfortable for the overnight low. getting dow to 67 tonight. tomorrow expect the heat to crank back up, with highs getting to a steamy 93 degrees. mostly sunny with a few stray afternoon showers will be possible. memorial day is looking sunny with highs at 92. the 102nd running of the indianapolis 500 is just "1" da