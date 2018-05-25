Speech to Text for North Vermillion wins softball sectional

tonight was trying to bring home the programs third ever sectional championship... lady falcons took on covington in the finals at the 1a rp sectional.... no score in the fifth, but covington has a runner at third.... katelyn rowe ends the threat with a big strike out for north vermillion... still no score in the sixth.....lady falcons have their best hitter up in ashton steinbrenner and she smokes a double down the left field line ......jayde norris scores easily from first, north vee takes a one- nothing lead... same score in the seventh....covin gton has the tying run at second with one out .....huge defensive play turned in by north vermillion shortstop whiskey keller..... she snags the liner and steps on the bag for the double play to end the game.....what a way to win sectionals.... north vermillion wins a thriller, one-nothing.....the lady falcons win their first sectional title since 2012 and just the schools third overall..... [501]lady falcons-sot we work and practice so hard. over 300 hours for this play. for this win, we earned it. we deserve it,we earned it. just a great feeling. i've been working hard for 3 years. we got it together. i'm just glad we got it done tonight. i'm proud of these ladies right here. drivers hit the indianapolis motorspeedway today for the final tune up before