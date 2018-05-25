Speech to Text for Clay County flag ceremony

here in the wabash valley had a special ceremony today. "horn playing" people in clay county held a flag raising ceremony. this comes after the flag pole at the clay county courthouse was damaged after an accident. the new pole is higher than the previous one. the flag is also larger. leaders say they held the ceremony at the perfect time... going into memorial day weekend. [b13]flag raising ceremony-sot vo "the flag as far as i'm concerned represents what this country stands for. it represents our many veterans and we're very appreciative of the veterans in the wars that they have fought, conflicts, also in time of peace. the u.s. flag represents what these veterans fight for and that's freedom and democracy." leaders say they worked closely with local veterans to plan both the ceremony and the new flag pole. in terre haute...