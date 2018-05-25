Speech to Text for Sullivan County Animal Shelter full

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

county were shocked.. after a recent discovery of animal neglect. on scene, police found 2 dead animals as well as 27 neglected others. this all took place in "paxton" earlier this week. today.. a few days later.. the sullivan county humane society is doing what it can to help the animals. but as news 10's garrett brown discovered.. they need more support. in this shelter behind me.. holds all the animals picked up in paxton. all the animals are in better condition. but the shelter's issue now is the animal holding capacity. volunteers from the sullivan animal shelter spent most of their day tuesday cleaning and treating animals. it took six people four hours to clear all the animals from paxton. but that isnt the issue with the shelter. right now its making them feel at home. "right now we have kennels with two dogs in them. we have own back run which we usually use to take our dogs to so we can clean. the back runs also full. so its a lot more time consuming for the staff, not to mention the cost." being over capacity means the shelter cannot take in stray animals. it also means they are going through their resources quicker than usual. but thanks to some other wabash valley shelters they're slowly getting more room. "we had parke vermillion contact us to say they would take some puppies. we had canine rescue care incorporated out of jasonville. its just no competition between rescues or shelters. we all work together for the best of the animal." the dogs are still recovering from their living conditions. but the shelter hopes that those interested in giving these dogs a new home will come out to do so. not only to make more space in the shelter. but also to add a new addition to your family. "our hopes is that we can socialize them and that eventually they will be adopted into good loving homes because that's what they deserve. they don't deserve to be locked in a trailer or a shed with no socialization." like i mentioned the sullivan county humane society needs all the help they can get. if you would like to adopt a dog... or make a donation for the shelter, we will have that information on our website at wthitv.com. reporting in sullivan. im news 10s garrett brown. back to you. tonight a