Friday Early Forecast

Friday Early Forecast

Posted: Fri May 25 15:12:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri May 25 15:12:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

increasing clouds, with a low around 68. south wind 3 to 7 mph. saturday a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. partly sunny, with a high near 90. west wind around 6 mph. saturday night partly cloudy, with a low around 68. south wind 3 to 5 mph.
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Zionsville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
