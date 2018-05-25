Speech to Text for Lawrenceville Memorial

"bureau chief".. "gary brian" is in lawrencevill to explain what's unfolding. ////// "the desert storm veterans sign here in lawrenceville was recently removed. but thanks to a local resident, that's not where this story ends." the county began planning to remove the sign two years ago. the sign was originally meant to be a temporary memorial for those currently fighting the war. however, for years the sign stayed up and became worn down. now lu ann judy, a resident of lawrenceville, is trying to raise money for a permanent solution. so far she has raised $1,800. the goal is five thousand dollars. her hope is to build a memorial to honor veterans past and present. "instead of putting the peoples names on the monument itself but recognize all the wars from civil war on up to and including current conflicts" "if you'd like to learn more on how you can donate, head over to our website at wthitv.com and click on this story. in lawrenceville, i'm gary brian, news 10."