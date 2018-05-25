Speech to Text for Dr. Haworth talks about his new job

county schools".. speaks-out for the 1st time today. we told you last night at "5".. "doctor robert hay- worth".. was chosen to succeed retiring superintendent "doctor danny tanoos". "hay-worth" has been "in the t spot" "for elkhart community schools" for the past "6"-years. today.. he speaks with reporters "about his new role" for the 1st time. news 10's.. "patrece dayton".. joins us now.. with his comments. "patrece"... //////// doctor haworth told reporters at our partner station wsbt-tv that he was excited to get the vigo county superintendent job. he said it's bittersweet to leave elkhart because he loved his time there. but he said he wanted the vigo county top spot because he has aging family members in southern indiana. now..he can be closer to them. "..you're always juggling career, faith, family and at this point in time i just want to make sure my family is well taken care of..." //////// reporters did ask doctor haworth about the pending fbi reporters did ask doctor haworth about the pending fbi investigation here in vigo county. he said off camera that he couldn't comment on something that happened 2- years ago when he wasn't here. if you'd like to meet the new superintendent...there will be a public meet and greet may 31st. back to you. //////// "sunny" and