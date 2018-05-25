Speech to Text for Memorial Day Ceremony at local law firm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ceremony". [b18]memorial day ceremony-vo for the past "7"-years.. employees at "fleschner, stark, tanoos, and newlin" place memorial flags around their flagpole .. along with a moment of silence. names "of loved ones" are written on those flags. "pastor dwayne malone", "docto cleytus malone", and "the local v-f-w post 65-74" were all special guests "for this year's ceremony". "today".. is "national poppy