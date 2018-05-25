Clear

Memorial Day Travel forecast

Memorial Day Travel forecast

Posted: Fri May 25 14:55:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri May 25 14:55:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Memorial Day Travel forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to summer".. is here! "if" you plan to travel "this memorial day weekend".. you're "not" alone! this "live look" right here.. is at u-s highway-"41" and interstate-"70". as you can see. it's busy! according "to triple-a".. a record-breaking "42"- million people.. are expected to travel over the next few days. prices at the pump.. have also been on the rise. "triple-a" reports the national average price for gas today is 2-96. but the average price here in the "2"-state is more than "3"-dollars a gallon. "la enforcement agencies" across the country.. will be out in full force.. looking "for impaired drivers" and "those not wearing their seatbelts". "a local law firm".. holds thei annual "memorial day
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Zionsville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Hot & Humid. Scattered Storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It