Thursday night shooting in Terre Haute

terre haute police got the call just before 10 last night. when officers arrived, donald wilson told them he had just shot his adult son. police also found 34 year old austin wilson with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. he was taken to the hospital for treatment. donald wilson told police he shot his son after he broke into the home and advanced at him. earlier that same day, donald wilson told police his son had been at the home. the elder wilson accused his son of attacking and stranguling him. the altercation only stopped because wilson's wife threatened to call the police. police say austin wilson will be charged with intimidation, strangulation, battery, and residential entry once he's released from the hospital. police will also forward their shooting investigation to the vigo county prosecutor's office to see if any charges will be filed.