Speech to Text for National Poppy Day

"to honor service members" just in time "for memorial day". we talked with "patty gifford" about this tradition. she's "the poppy chairman" "for americain legion, post 3- 4-6" in terre haute. "poppies" started flourishing i europe after world war-"1". "the american legion".. started using "the poppy" in 19-20 "to honor soliders". now.. "the poppies" are part of an effort "to collect money for veteran programs". "gifford told us" .. this cause "is very important to her family". /////// //////// "my parents joined the american legion right after my dad got out of the service. service people fought for us to be free, we owe them, quite a bit." ///////// you can show your support "tomorrow". "gifford" tells us.. "the 3-4- post" has poppies available. you'll find "the post" on wabash avenue in terre haute. he's "still on the run"! "your help is needed".. to