Clear

National Poppy Day

National Poppy Day

Posted: Fri May 25 11:29:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri May 25 11:29:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for National Poppy Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"to honor service members" just in time "for memorial day". we talked with "patty gifford" about this tradition. she's "the poppy chairman" "for americain legion, post 3- 4-6" in terre haute. "poppies" started flourishing i europe after world war-"1". "the american legion".. started using "the poppy" in 19-20 "to honor soliders". now.. "the poppies" are part of an effort "to collect money for veteran programs". "gifford told us" .. this cause "is very important to her family". /////// //////// "my parents joined the american legion right after my dad got out of the service. service people fought for us to be free, we owe them, quite a bit." ///////// you can show your support "tomorrow". "gifford" tells us.. "the 3-4- post" has poppies available. you'll find "the post" on wabash avenue in terre haute. he's "still on the run"! "your help is needed".. to
Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Zionsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
The sunshine continues....
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It