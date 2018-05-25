Clear

Races and festivals. Will it rain?

Races and festivals. Will it rain?

Posted: Fri May 25 09:24:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri May 25 09:24:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Races and festivals. Will it rain?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at 68. then, a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with a high at 89. it'll be steamy. can't rule out a stray shower, but most stay dry. then, lows in the upper 60s saturday night. for sunday -- sunny and downright hot, a high at 91. still to come -- we're inching closer.. to the the afternoon with highs today at 88. clouds move in tonight, overnight lows at 68. then, a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with a high at 89. it'll be steamy. can't rule out a stray shower, but most stay dry. then, lows in the upper 60s saturday night. for sunday -- sunny and downright hot, a high at 91. still to come -- we're inching closer.. to the the afternoon with highs today at 88. clouds move in tonight, overnight lows at 68. then, a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with a high at 89. it'll be steamy. can't rule out a stray shower, but most stay dry. then, lows in the upper 60s saturday night. for sunday -- sunny and downright hot, a high at 91. still to come -- we're inching closer.. to the the afternoon with highs today at 88. clouds move in tonight, overnight lows at 68. then, a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with a high at 89. it'll be steamy. can't rule out a stray shower, but most stay dry. then, lows in the upper 60s saturday night. for sunday -- sunny and downright hot, a high at 91. still to come -- we're inching closer.. to the the afternoon with highs today at 88. clouds move in tonight, overnight lows at 68. then, a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with a high at 89. it'll be steamy. can't rule out a stray shower, but most stay dry. then, lows in the upper 60s saturday night. for sunday -- sunny and downright hot, a high at 91. still to come -- we're inching closer.. to the big race day !!
Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Zionsville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
The sunshine continues....
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It