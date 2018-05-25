Clear

VCSC summer lunch program

schedule for the summer food assistance program. free meals will be available to all children 18 years old -- and under. now -- here's what's available for woodrow wilson middle school. this will run june 4th -- through the 28th. they will have breakfast and lunch !! and -- at terre haute north and south high schools. they will be serving meals monday through friday's -- during the same time frame. //// for another look this important information -- go to wthitv dot com. happening today -- a major expansion
