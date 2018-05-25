Clear

Terre Haute father shoots son

Posted: Fri May 25 09:18:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri May 25 09:18:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

haute police say -- it's the son... who will be going to jail. [509]hendricks shooting-vo off top officers went to a home on hendricks street -- on a call of shots fired. there, they found donald wilson -- who told them -- he shot his son. 34 year old "austin wilson" -- was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. donald wilson -- told police -- his son broke into the home... and advanced at him. he also said -- his son beat him up -- earlier that day. terre haute police say -- austin wilson -- will be arrested once he's released from the hospital. a highway worker from terre haute
