Indiana Middle School Shooting

Posted: Fri May 25 09:15:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

developing news right now. as -- police investigate an active shooter situation -- at a noblesville, indiana middle school. [505]noblesville shooting-vo noblesville -- is north of indianapolis. now... here's what we know so far. two patients have been taken to methodist hosptial. one student -- one teacher. their injuries -- are un-known. the shooting happened around "9" this morning -- at noblesville west middle school. police say, a suspect is in custody. police say -- that the shooter... was a male student. c-b-s "4" in indianapolis says -- the student went into a "7th grade" science clas -- and opened fire. witnesses say -- the teacher -- wrestled the gun away. the school is on lockdown -- and middle school students are being evacuated to noblesville high school. another press conference is set for "2" p-m. tune in tonight for news 10 first at five -- for the latest on this sad... situation. new details this mid-day -- disgraced hollywood mogul -- "harvey weinstein" surrendered to
