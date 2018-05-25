Clear

The sunshine trend will continue for the area.

Friday: Mainly sunny. Getting hot. Humid. High: 88° Friday Night: Partly cloudy. A stray overnight shower possible. Low: 67° Saturday: Mixing sun and clouds. Still a stray shower possible. High: 89°

Posted: Fri May 25 03:23:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri May 25 03:31:56 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
