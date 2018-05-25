Speech to Text for THN baseball falls in sectionals

opener.... rough start for the patriots.....nolan lubovich with an rbi hit to right.....the bulldogs jumped out to a four-nothing lead in this game... tristan elder would settle down the north pitching staff and get a strike out.... after being down four terre haute north fights back....final inning...parker bray keeping things alive for the patriots... north wold send the tying run to the plate, but they can't get the big hit to keep their season alive.... terre haute north falls in sectionals, brownsburg wins eight- five.... its been five years since indiana state baseball has won the first two games