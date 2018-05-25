Clear

Northview baseball wins behind Braydon Tucker

Knights win 1-0 in nine innings

Posted: Thu May 24 20:49:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 24 20:49:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Northview baseball wins behind Braydon Tucker

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

opened play at the 4a brownsburg baseball sectional tonight.... second game had northview versus plainfield.. the knights started their star braydon tucker....the senior has thrown a lot of great games during his career... none were better than what he did tonight ....during one stretch of this game he struck out 10 straight batters.... the iu signee threw eight innings of shutout baseball....he had 19 strike outs .....that's right 19 of his 24 outs were k's.... just an unbelievable performance by that young man... this game went extra innings and just wrapped up.... northview wins a thriller one-nothing in nine innings thanks to a walk-off base hit from freshman dylan zentko... we'll have reaction from this game tomorrow on sports 10 .... terre haute north took on brownsburg in their sectional
Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
The sunshine continues....
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It