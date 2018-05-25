Speech to Text for Northview baseball wins behind Braydon Tucker

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

opened play at the 4a brownsburg baseball sectional tonight.... second game had northview versus plainfield.. the knights started their star braydon tucker....the senior has thrown a lot of great games during his career... none were better than what he did tonight ....during one stretch of this game he struck out 10 straight batters.... the iu signee threw eight innings of shutout baseball....he had 19 strike outs .....that's right 19 of his 24 outs were k's.... just an unbelievable performance by that young man... this game went extra innings and just wrapped up.... northview wins a thriller one-nothing in nine innings thanks to a walk-off base hit from freshman dylan zentko... we'll have reaction from this game tomorrow on sports 10 .... terre haute north took on brownsburg in their sectional