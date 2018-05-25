Speech to Text for Fowler Park changes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

memorial day weekend. storm team 10's brady harp explains how the beach has gone through a major renovation. park officials say fowler park visitors will notice some big changes to the park's beach the next time they visit. workers have brought new sand to the beach - new signs - planted new decorative plants - and have improved the bathroom. grossman: "we've got a painter working right now on the outside of the bathroom. we've hired a contractor to come in and gut the inside of the bathroom and start over and re-do it all for us we've been working a week outside on the grounds getting everything ready to start tomorrow." park officials want visitors to enjoy the improvements to the beach... but remember to follow the rules. grossman: "beach hours are noon to six every day that's monday through monday noon to six so we do ask that everybody respects those hours and stays within those hours. the beach does say swim at your own risk but that just means we don't have lifeguards at the beach." organizers say the beach is preparing for a large crowd this weekend. they say they are excited for everyone to see what they've been working on. grossman: "it's a big job off of our plate to finally have this job complete but it was necessary and it's exciting and we're ready for everybody to enjoy this to have fun and be safe." the beach opens friday at noon. in vigo county - brady harp - storm team 10. i'll have your full