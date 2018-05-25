Clear

Rose-Hulman Student Union

Rose-Hulman Student Union

Posted: Thu May 24 20:29:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 24 20:29:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Rose-Hulman Student Union

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a major building expansion. rose-hulman institute of technology will hold a dedication ceremony tomorrow. it'll showcase the newly expanded student union. the expansion was a 25 million dollar project. an alumnus and his family donated 9 million dollars toward it. the union now has an expanded student lounge, outdoor patio, and several other additions. campus leaders say it's a new space that'll help the students feel at home. //////// 07:18:30,12 "we went into this project with students in mind. their experience outside of the classroom a place for them to congregate and took their input, and really it's been a huge success. " ///////// the general public will be able to rent out parts of the space for events. the dedication will be this friday at 5 pm at the union. a local school is celebrating the legacy
Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Zionsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
The sunshine continues....
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It