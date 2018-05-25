Speech to Text for Rose-Hulman Student Union

a major building expansion. rose-hulman institute of technology will hold a dedication ceremony tomorrow. it'll showcase the newly expanded student union. the expansion was a 25 million dollar project. an alumnus and his family donated 9 million dollars toward it. the union now has an expanded student lounge, outdoor patio, and several other additions. campus leaders say it's a new space that'll help the students feel at home. //////// 07:18:30,12 "we went into this project with students in mind. their experience outside of the classroom a place for them to congregate and took their input, and really it's been a huge success. " ///////// the general public will be able to rent out parts of the space for events. the dedication will be this friday at 5 pm at the union. a local school is celebrating the legacy