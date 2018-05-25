Speech to Text for Edgewood wins sectional title

against northview.... edgewood gets off to a great start thanks to the bat of grace bretveld....she connects on a two-run to dead center... elle carter draws northview to within one in the third with an rbi single to right .....addy thompson hustling from second scores easily... bottom seventh.... nrothview trailing six-three but creeping closer.....maken zie barger scores on the wildpitch....lady knights down two runs ... northview now with two on and the winning run at the plate with one out....edgewood's third baseman natalie schapker with an unbelievable double play to end the game .... that was one of four double plays by the lady mustangs in the game... edgewodo wins six-four ....they claim their second straight sectional title...