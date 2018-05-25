Clear

TH South falls in sectional final

Avon beats THS in sectional title

Posted: Thu May 24 20:12:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 24 20:12:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

lady braves took on avon in the sectional finals at brownburg. freshman star lauren sackett gets the strike out for south ..... avon would settle down and get use to sackett ......zoe fross-ard crushes a homer..... this one was all avon, who by the way had harley sinders as their fill in head coach tonight....the former clay city star is the jv coach at avon and their orioles head coach is out after having a baby last week... avon rolls nine-nothing, terre haute south comes up short in the sectional finals.... 3a softball sectional final at edgewood, has the host lady mustangs
