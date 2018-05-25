Speech to Text for South Vermillion wins softball sectional title

vermillion softball team was going for a second straight sectional championship.... south vee faced south putnam in the sectional title game at greencastle... fourth inning...bre smith drops a single in shallow center to give south vermillion a two-nothing lead... next up is hope grange ...she had a rbi double in her first at bat....south putnam pitches to her again .... big mistake...the iu signee crushes a three-run homer.... love the reaction by hope's dad boomer at third after her latest bomb..... seventh inning...south vermillion pitcher regan godfrey still going strong with the strike out.... south vermillion wins seven-one....the lady wildcats win back to back sectional titles for just the second time in school history .... terre haute south was trying ton win their first softball sectional championship since 1998, they