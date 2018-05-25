Clear

South Vermillion wins softball sectional title

South Vermillion wins second straight sectional championship

Posted: Thu May 24 20:11:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 24 20:11:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

vermillion softball team was going for a second straight sectional championship.... south vee faced south putnam in the sectional title game at greencastle... fourth inning...bre smith drops a single in shallow center to give south vermillion a two-nothing lead... next up is hope grange ...she had a rbi double in her first at bat....south putnam pitches to her again .... big mistake...the iu signee crushes a three-run homer.... love the reaction by hope's dad boomer at third after her latest bomb..... seventh inning...south vermillion pitcher regan godfrey still going strong with the strike out.... south vermillion wins seven-one....the lady wildcats win back to back sectional titles for just the second time in school history .... terre haute south was trying ton win their first softball sectional championship since 1998, they
